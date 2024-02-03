Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.