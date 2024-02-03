Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,949 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $182,350.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,843 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $182,350.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,403.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $4,868,255 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

