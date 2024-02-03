Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,958 shares of company stock worth $1,715,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

