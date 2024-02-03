Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

GGB opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

