Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

