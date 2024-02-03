Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 523 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

