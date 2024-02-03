Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.18. 4,848,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99. The company has a market capitalization of $509.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

