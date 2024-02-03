Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.18. 4,848,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.00.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.
View Our Latest Analysis on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.