Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.05 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

VSTO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 605,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,576.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.