Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Vital Farms worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 18.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 254,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $685,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,698,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,680. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $613.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

