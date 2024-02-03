Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12,170.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

