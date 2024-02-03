W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,649 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises about 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.96% of W. P. Carey worth $114,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,112,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 153,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $61.61. 1,522,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

