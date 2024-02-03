W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY24 guidance to $38.00-40.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 38.000-40.500 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $972.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $836.77 and its 200 day moving average is $764.76. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

