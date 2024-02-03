Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Up 4.7 %

Wabash National stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNC

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.