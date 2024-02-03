Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

