Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Up 0.5%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €102.70 ($111.63) and last traded at €101.45 ($110.27). 174,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €100.95 ($109.73).

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €121.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.