Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

WASH stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $44.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.72%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.