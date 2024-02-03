WAX Market Cap Hits $189.07 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, WAX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $189.07 million and $3.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,124,776,452 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405,213,405 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,124,638,145.6113796 with 3,405,292,466.1846647 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05572191 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,043,469.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

