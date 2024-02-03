Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $74.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $381,791.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,322. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

