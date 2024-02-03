WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.92.

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

