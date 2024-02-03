Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $1,435,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

