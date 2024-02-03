Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $360.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $351.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $356.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

