Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.58.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $222.49 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.