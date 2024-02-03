Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $564.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



