Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

