Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

