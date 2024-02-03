Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,926 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

