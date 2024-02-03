Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $323.19 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $325.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.75.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.58.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

