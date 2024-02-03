Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $803,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 207,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

