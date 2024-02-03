Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:FYLD opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

