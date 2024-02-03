Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $249.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

