Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $551.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

