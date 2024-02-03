Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

