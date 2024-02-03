Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $166.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $167.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

