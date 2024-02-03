Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

