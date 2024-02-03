WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.46.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,506 shares of company stock worth $8,845,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.56. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.