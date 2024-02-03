Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.10. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.