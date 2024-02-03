WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

