WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.39. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
