William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.
Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
