Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Wolfspeed by 599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

