Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

