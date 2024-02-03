WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on the stock.
WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).
WPP Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,281.21). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
