Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading 11.1% Higher

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 32,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 11,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.34.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

