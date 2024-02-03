Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $38.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 122,451 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,472,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

