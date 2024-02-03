Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.68.

ZG opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

