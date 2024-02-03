ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 14%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) fell 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.90. 13,271,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 11,321,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

