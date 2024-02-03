Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Trading Down 1.1%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 10,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.