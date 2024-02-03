Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.51.

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

