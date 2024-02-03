Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.79 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

ZUO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

