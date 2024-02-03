Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.8 million-$432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.8 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday.

Get Zuora alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.78 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.